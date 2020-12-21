Left Menu
Audi opens booking for new A4

Dhillon said the new A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for Audi in India. 2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming new version of A4 sedan in India. The fifth-generation Audi A4 powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, either through online mode or at the company's dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

''This will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven, he added.

The sedan will be launched next month. Dhillon said the new A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for Audi in India. ''2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India,'' he added.

