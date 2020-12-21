Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus strain: India suspends all UK flights from Wednesday to Dec 31

Moreover, it said passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports as a measure of abundant precaution.A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was out of control and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:37 IST
New coronavirus strain: India suspends all UK flights from Wednesday to Dec 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All flights connecting the UK and India will remain suspended from Wednesday till December 31, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there. Moreover, it said passengers coming from the UK through flights till Tuesday midnight would be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at airports ''as a measure of abundant precaution''.

A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was ''out of control'' and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter that those passengers who are found COVID-positive would be sent for institutional quarantine set up by the states or union territories (UTs). ''Those found negative should be advised to isolate at home for 7 days and will be medically monitored by the states/UTs,'' Puri added.

Till date, the rules stated that if an international passenger had a COVID-negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, he or she need not undergo COVID-19 test again on arrival at the Indian airport. Earlier during the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Union Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola recommending suspension of all flights originating from the UK into India temporarily till December 31. ''As you are aware India has been seeing a sustained decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for over two-and -a-half months now accompanied by a decline in the number of deaths,'' Bhushan stated.

''In this scenario, any interjection of a SARS-CoV-2 variant virus through passengers with a travel history could pose critical risk for pandemic management in India,'' he added. Bhushan recommended mandatory COVID-19 tests at airports for passengers coming from the UK, adding that the state governments should create separate desks at airports to facilitate the entire process.

The Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted on Monday: ''Considering the prevailing situation in UK, Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours).'' This suspension will start after 11.59 PM of December 22 and consequently flights from India to the UK shall also stand temporarily suspended during above said period, it added. ''As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned,'' it mentioned.

All scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements since July. India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries - including the UK. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, airlines of both the countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions. Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.com, said the government's decision to suspend flights to and from the UK till the year-end would have negligible impact on tourist traffic.

''Due to the current environment of COVID-19 and the quarantine rules and off season, tourism to the UK in any case had not picked up. We had in any case foreseen an increase in international tourism only in the summer of 2021 with normalcy by the winter of 2021,'' he mentioned..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd.

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirMRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri E...

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...

FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.Heres what is in the ...

With new COVID-19 strain hospitals in South Africa struggles with capacity constraints

With COVID-19 surging cases in South Africa, the health facilities are laboring with capacity constraints, said South Africas Mediclinic International, according to a report by Biz News.As said by Gerrit de Villiers, a group general manager...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020