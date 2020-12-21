Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lost jobs because of pandemic

Lay employees work in all of the Vatican's administrative departments and also as gardeners, firefighters, police, maintenance workers and in its world-famous museums. The pandemic has drastically slowed the flow of funds from the Vatican Museums, which received some 7 million visitors last year and amount to the city's most reliable cash cow.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:56 IST
Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lost jobs because of pandemic

Pope Francis promised Vatican employees on Monday that none of them will lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely damaged Vatican finances.

"You are the most important thing here. No one is to left out, no one will lose their jobs," Francis told workers and their children at a special audience held to exchange Christmas greetings. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the Vatican's finances, forcing it to dip into reserve funds and implement some of the toughest cost-control measures ever in the tiny city-state.

"No one should suffer from the ugly economic effects of this pandemic...We have to work harder to resolve this problem, which is not easy. There is no magic wand. We have to move forward as in the same family," Francis said in improvised remarks. Lay employees work in all of the Vatican's administrative departments and also as gardeners, firefighters, police, maintenance workers and in its world-famous museums.

The pandemic has drastically slowed the flow of funds from the Vatican Museums, which received some 7 million visitors last year and amount to the city's most reliable cash cow. The museums, which generate an estimated $100 million yearly, closed for three months in the spring during the first wave of the pandemic, reopened for a limited number of visitors during the summer, and closed again as a second wave hit Italy.

Earlier this year, top Vatican administrators ordered a freeze on promotions and hirings and a ban on overtime, travel and large events in an attempt to contain costs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday '

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline ...

MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd.

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirMRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri E...

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...

FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.Heres what is in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020