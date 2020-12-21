Left Menu
Development News Edition

GAIL features in Forbes list of world's best employers

GAIL India Ltd has figured in the Forbes list of world's best employers 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:20 IST
GAIL features in Forbes list of world's best employers
GAIL has adapted to the new workforce norm in post-Covid world. Image Credit: ANI

GAIL India Ltd has figured in the Forbes list of world's best employers 2020. There are only 31 Indian companies in the list featuring 750 companies from 45 countries, with just nine Indian public sector entities making the cut.

Out of 750 companies across the globe in Forbes best employers 2020 list, GAIL's ranking is 403. It is ranked fifth among Indian PSEs. The list is fourth edition of annual list being published by Forbes Media and Statista, a market research firm. It is the outcome of a survey conducted with more than 1.6 lakh full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses operations in multiple countries or regions.

Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July, and participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. Forbes Media is well-known for its lists and rankings, the most famous being the world's wealthiest billionaires which is being published since 1987. Statista is a German firm specialising in market and consumer data. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Odd News Roudnup: Spainards bet Christmas lottery brings luck; Chilean President handed $3,500 fine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...

FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.Heres what is in the ...

Fruits and vegetables crucial for healthy lives, sustainable world: Guterres

In a message launching the campaign, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said that despite tremendous benefits of fruits and vegetables, we do not consume enough of them.Fruits and vegetables are the cornerstones of a healthy and varied diet....

Turkish court sentences former pro-Kurdish MP to 22 years in jail

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former pro-Kurdish lawmaker who was stripped of her parliamentary status earlier this year to more than 22 years in jail on three separate terrorism charges, according to court documents seen by Reuters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020