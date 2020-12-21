Left Menu
SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, airlines of both the countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:35 IST
SpiceJet to start Mumbai-Male flights from Thursday

SpiceJet on Monday said it will start operating flights on Mumbai-Male route in a phased manner from December 24. These flights will operate under the bilateral air bubble arrangement established between India and the Maldives, the airline said in a press release.

It will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route, the airline said. While all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under air bubble arrangements since July.

India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries, including the Maldives. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, airlines of both the countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions..

