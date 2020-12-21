Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canon EMEA expands Ambassador Programme with 59 new professionals

With the largest ever intake, now featuring a total of 115 Ambassadors across EMEA, this is Canon’s most exciting and diverse programme to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:06 IST
Canon EMEA expands Ambassador Programme with 59 new professionals
With the largest ever intake, now featuring a total of 115 Ambassadors across EMEA, this is Canon’s most exciting and diverse programme to date. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In 2020, Canon EMEA (Canon-CNA.com) expands its world-renowned Ambassador Programme with 59 new professionals joining the ranks. The first of its kind, the Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme was created to represent and support current and future generations of photographers and filmmakers by sharing their passion and technical know-how with fellow professionals, as well as enthusiastic amateurs who want to develop their skills.

With the largest ever intake, now featuring a total of 115 Ambassadors across EMEA, this is Canon's most exciting and diverse programme to date. Among them are 17 incredible young photographers including Ksenia Kuleshova and Michele Spatari, alumni of the Canon Student Programme and Young Photographer Award winners.

In the most competitive selection process yet, an esteemed panel of 13 judges reviewed nominations for more than 450 photographers and evaluated over 20,000 images – covering news, documentary, wildlife, weddings, portraits, sports and more. Celebrating visual storytelling, and stories that resonate, the Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme brings together the best of the best within the imaging industry.

Susie Donaldson, ITCG European Marketing Director for Canon EMEA said: "The Ambassador Programme is our opportunity to work with an amazing group of bold and inspirational individuals in the photo, video and print industry. With this refresh we are enabling and empowering photographers and filmmakers with unique perspectives from across the region, supporting them with the tools to tell those stories that matter.

"We're always evolving the Programme to seek out and welcome photographers and filmmakers from a multitude of genres and all backgrounds across age, gender and race. This year we've significantly increased the number of Ambassadors under the age of 30 from two to 17, which shows the remarkable range of talent within the industry and our commitment to nurturing creatives through our student programmes as their career progresses. With this latest intake, we hope to pave the way for the next generation of visual storytellers, with a fresh new perspective to the Programme."

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa added "It is a privilege to be part of a programme that inspires talent and creativity in Africa. We continuously seek creative talent to cultivate the love of photography and to showcase the rich beauty of the continent. The ambassador programme is now furthermore enriched with photographers representing diverse backgrounds and cultures, as well as a balanced mix of both genders. We have extended appointments with five female African photographers and expanded the programme with three new female ambassadors from the continent."

Joining the Programme in 2020 from Africa include:

Clement Kiragu - Clement is an award-winning commercial and wildlife photographer based in Nairobi, Kenya. His work has been published around the world.

Emmanuel Oyeleke - A versatile photographer influenced by fine art and documentary styles. His work covers a broad range of genres including weddings, fashion editorial and advertising campaigns for international brands. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hassan Hajjaj - One of Morocco's foremost artists, Hassan's practice includes portraiture, performance, installation, video and fashion. A photographer since the late 1980s, Hassan lives and works between Morocco and the UK where he moved in the 1970s. His work bridges Moroccan and British cultures.

Karim Tibari - one of Morocco's most prominent photographers. He covers high-profile music and film festivals and institutional events held by major corporations, as well as shooting fashion, portraits, wildlife and sports.

Menna Hossam - an Egyptian fine art and fashion photographer whose imaginative work is inspired by myth, fantasy and visual storytelling.

Yagazi Emezi agazie - Nigerian artist and self-taught photojournalist whose work focuses on stories surrounding African women and their health, sexuality, education and human rights. Having worked extensively across Africa, Yagazie also covers stories on identity and culture, social justice, climate change and migration.

Yasmin Al Batoul - Based in Batna, Algeria, Yasmin completed a professional diploma in photography in 2017 and is now a freelance photographer, specialising in food and product imagery.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt board: data on efficacy of COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Monday its medical review board concluded that clinical trial data to determine the efficacy of Fujifilm Holdings Corps COVID-19 drug candidate Avigan is inconclusive. The review board will re-examine Av...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.05 points, or 0.07, at the open to 30,159.00.The SP 500 opened lower by 2...

Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

The Vatican on Monday declared that it is morally acceptable for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vaticans watchdog off...

Mexico adds 6,870 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City Mexico, December 21 ANIXinhua Mexico reported 6,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 326 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 1,320,545 and death toll to 118,202, said the health ministry.A total of 978,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020