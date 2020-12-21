Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport caters to half-a-million passengers in May-Nov

During May-November, CSMIA registered Dubai, London-Heathrow, Newark, Doha, and Abu Dhabi as the top-five destinations for passengers flying from Mumbai, according to the airport operator. The Doha route catered to 58,200 passengers and Abu Dhabi 39,400 travellers, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:39 IST
Mumbai airport caters to half-a-million passengers in May-Nov
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai airport on Monday said it has seen a steady rise in international passengers since May with the total crossing half-a-million mark till November, from a little over 10,000 six months ago. The number of flights during this period also went up significantly, it said.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) facilitated over 12,560 international flights in the period between May-November 2020, catering to over 5,06,000 passengers, the airport aerodrome operator said in a statement. These also include repatriation and Vande Bharat flights on account of air bubble agreements with various foreign governments, it said.

While CSMIA catered to over 10,300 passengers across 1,060 flights in May 2020, the airport witnessed the movement of over 1,44,400 passengers in November, said the statement. During the period, the Mumbai airport also introduced 29 new international destinations including Lusaka, Mombasa and Tbilisi, the statement said. It also joined hands with new international airlines such as Thai AirAsia and South African Airways, the statement added.

The ease of restrictions of various countries have played an essential role in the flow of passenger traffic to those destinations. During May-November, CSMIA registered Dubai, London-Heathrow, Newark, Doha, and Abu Dhabi as the top-five destinations for passengers flying from Mumbai, according to the airport operator. Among these, Dubai emerged as the route with the highest passenger traffic catering to over 2,67,600 passengers; followed by London-Heathrow at over 89,800 passengers and Newark with 80,800 passengers. The Doha route catered to 58,200 passengers and Abu Dhabi 39,400 travellers, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

Italy reports 10,872 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 415 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 352 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,872 from 15,104, reflecting the customary decline in testing over the week...

Farmer unions likely to decide on Centre's talks offer on Tuesday, appeal Bihar farmers to join stir on MSP issue; Kerala calls special assembly session

Agitating farmers on Monday claimed that there is nothing new in the Centres latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long relay hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhis borders with Haryana a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020