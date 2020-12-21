Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai gears up for night curfew; essential supplies spared

People were found violating COVID-19-related norms at pubs and night clubs during recent raids, the civic commissioner said.As per the state government estimates, around 1,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the city airport by five flights from the UK till December 22 midnight, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:04 IST
Mumbai gears up for night curfew; essential supplies spared
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas, the Mumbai civic administration moved to enforce restrictions and make arrangements to quarantine air passengers arriving from Britain, where a new COVID-19 variant is spreading fast. The state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

As per the state government directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said. Chahal said essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew but more than five people can not assemble at a place during the seven- hour-long period.

The IAS officer said the government decision will put restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the metropolis. People were found violating COVID-19-related norms at pubs and night clubs during recent raids, the civic commissioner said.

As per the state government estimates, around 1,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the city airport by five flights from the UK till December 22 midnight, he said. Chahal said all of them will be compulsorily kept at institutional quarantine facilities for seven days even if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Passengers showing COVID-19-like symptoms will be admitted at the BMC-run Seven Hills Hospital at suburban Marol, he said. Passengers from Pune, Nagpur and other parts of the state coming by these flights won't be allowed to go home and they will have to stay in institutional quarantine even if they do not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat reports sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases after over 1 month

Gujarat recorded 960 new coronavirus cases on Monday - a sub-1,000 count reported after a gap of more than a month - taking its tally to 2,36,259, while 1,268 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. The stat...

Belgium extends UK travel ban for 24 hours - VRT

Belgium decided on Monday to extend its travel ban on planes and trains coming from Britain for a further 24 hours until the end of Tuesday in a bid to keep out a new strain of the coronavirus, VRT broadcaster and Belga news agency reported...

BCCI AGM set to approve 10-team IPL but only from 2022 edition

The BCCIs all-powerful general body will give approval to a 10-team Indian Premier League during its Annual General Body Meeting on Thursday but it will only materialise in 2022 instead of the current year. One of the major points in the ag...

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020