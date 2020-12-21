Left Menu
MyGate to bring I2Cure BioShield solution to 15,000 societies MyGate has collaborated with I2Cure to provide the latters patented BioShield Antiseptic Lotion to its 15,000 gated communities to curb the spread of infection. Inawisdom marks Cognizants ninth acquisition in 2020 to expand capabilities for clients globally in the key focus areas of data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:09 IST
Bengaluru-headquartered gaming and esports start-up EWar Games on Monday said it has raised funding from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The pre-series A round - financial details of which were not disclosed - also saw participation from JITO Angel Network, Hyderabad Angels, and Pearl Agarwal (founder and Director of Eximius Ventures), a statement said.

The funds raised will be utilised to drive further penetration into the Indian esports segment by introducing several new technologies and products that will provide a huge boost to the gaming ecosystem, it added. **** MyGate to bring I2Cure BioShield solution to 15,000 societies *MyGate has collaborated with I2Cure to provide the latter's patented 'BioShield Antiseptic Lotion' to its 15,000 gated communities to curb the spread of infection. 'BioShield Antiseptic Lotion' is a single-use, broad-spectrum antimicrobial that offers the protection of iodine against COVID-19 for six hours at a stretch. ''While the global launch of I2Cure's solution is planned in January 2021, MyGate, recognising the superficial nature of disinfectants and their limited usefulness, is bringing this state-of-the-art solution to all its societies across India ahead of time,'' a statement said. The collaboration will see MyGate assisting gated communities to strengthen their protection against the virus, it added.

**** Cognizant acquires Inawisdom *IT services Cognizant on Monday said it has acquired UK-based Inawisdom for an undisclosed amount. Inawisdom is a privately-held consultancy specialising in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to help businesses make better, faster decisions that improve business outcomes. Inawisdom focuses on delivering cloud-native, full-stack solutions leveraging proven consulting methodologies and an analytics and machine learning platform built using Amazon Web Services (AWS). ''Inawisdom marks Cognizant's ninth acquisition in 2020 to expand capabilities for clients globally in the key focus areas of data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things. Cognizant has invested more than USD 1.1 billion this year alone for acquisitions in these areas,'' a statement said. Founded in 2016, Inawisdom has operations in the UK and the Netherlands.

