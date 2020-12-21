Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden bans travellers from Britain over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain for one month in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday. "To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today decided on a ban of entry," Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference, adding that Swedish citizens were exempt from the ban.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:58 IST
Sweden bans travellers from Britain over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain for one month in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

"To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today decided on a ban of entry," Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference, adding that Swedish citizens were exempt from the ban. The ban will take effect from midnight on Monday and is expected to be in place for one month. In addition, Sweden will stop all flights from Britain for 48 hours.

Damberg further said all people who arrived from Britain since Dec. 12 would have to get tested and all Swedes coming back would have to self-isolate for one week. It is the first time since the coronavirus pandemic emerged that Sweden has closed its borders to any country within Europe. Sweden has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, instead largely relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene.

Damberg also said it would shut the border with Denmark from midnight for one month, citing fears that harsh lockdown measures in Denmark may spur its citizens to flock to Sweden for Christmas shopping. Danes living in Sweden would be exempt from the ban. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers, and many countries in Europe and others in the Middle East and Asia have since suspended travel for people from Britain.

Denmark's infectious disease authority said last week it had found nine coronavirus infections involving the new strain from Nov 14. to Dec. 3, and was monitoring the new variant closely.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'It's now or never' - Britons scramble for residency in Spain and Portugal ahead of Brexit

In October, Michelle Jones and her husband Gary boarded a ferry in England for a new life in Spain. Had they left it beyond Britains period of transition out of the European Union, things would have been much more complicated.We havent got ...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against Beijing in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term.U.S....

Gangster held from jail for threatening witness in drugs case

A notorious gangster and an undertrial prisoner currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai were among four persons apprehended by the Maharashtra ATS for allegedly threatening a key witness who was supposed to depose before a specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020