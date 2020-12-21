Left Menu
Maha: Sub centre of Thane RTO opened in Bhayander

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:07 IST
Maha: Sub centre of Thane RTO opened in Bhayander

Maharashtra Transport MinisterAnil Parab on Monday inaugurated the Bhayander sub-centre ofThane RTO and said it was the fulfillment of a long-pendingdemand from the people of the area

He said 17 per cent of the Thane Regional TransportOffice workload will be taken care of by the Bhayander sub-centre and people no longer would have to go to Thane formotor vehicle documentation requirements

The Mira-Bhayander region has between 12-15 lakhpeople and it was essential that facilities are ramped uphere, the minister added.

