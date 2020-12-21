Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence ministry holds webinar on strengthening defence cooperation between India and Nepal

The Ministry of Defence on Monday held a webinar on exploring synergies and strengthening defence cooperation between India and Nepal, an official statement said. Defence ministry officials of both countries participated in the webinar.Both sides envisaged close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship between the two nations which is based on goodwill, mutual respect and appreciation of each others aspirations and sensitivities, the ministrys statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:15 IST
Defence ministry holds webinar on strengthening defence cooperation between India and Nepal

The Ministry of Defence on Monday held a webinar on exploring synergies and strengthening defence cooperation between India and Nepal, an official statement said. Defence ministry officials of both countries participated in the webinar.

''Both sides envisaged close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship between the two nations which is based on goodwill, mutual respect and appreciation of each other's aspirations and sensitivities,'' the ministry's statement said. During the webinar, 12 Indian defence companies including Ashok Leyland, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems gave product presentations on major platforms that India can offer, it said.

This webinar is part of Aero India 21 series of webinars that are being organised to boost defence cooperation and engagements with friendly foreign countries and achieve defence export target of USD 5 billion in the next five years, the statement said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Better than nothing'- the U.S. $900 bln COVID-19 stimulus helps but underwhelms

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text By Ann Saphir and Jonnelle MarteDec 21 - The 900 billion pandemic aid package expected to win Congressional approval on Monday will deliver support to a recession-ravaged economy slo...

'It's now or never' - Britons scramble for residency in Spain and Portugal ahead of Brexit

In October, Michelle Jones and her husband Gary boarded a ferry in England for a new life in Spain. Had they left it beyond Britains period of transition out of the European Union, things would have been much more complicated.We havent got ...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against Beijing in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term.U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020