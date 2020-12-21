City-based fintech firm Taxbuddy.com on Monday announced that it has raised USD 1 million in early stage funding from UAE's Zenith Global. The company, which provides subscription-based advice on tax planning, will use the money market outreach and deepening connect with users, according to a statement.

Merchandising start-up raises Rs 3.5 cr seed funding * Merchandising start-up 'Cover it up' has received a seed funding of Rs 3.5 crore from a clutch of angel investors including Sanjay Wadhwa, Manish Mardia, Madan Lal Gundecha, Vimal Jain and Nishank Sakaria. The company, which makes smartphone cases, intends to use the funds for expanding its talent base to get newer products, a statement said.