The company, which makes smartphone cases, intends to use the funds for expanding its talent base to get newer products, a statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:37 IST
City-based fintech firm Taxbuddy.com on Monday announced that it has raised USD 1 million in early stage funding from UAE's Zenith Global. The company, which provides subscription-based advice on tax planning, will use the money market outreach and deepening connect with users, according to a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

