Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:42 IST
Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospital in a very critical condition, his wife said in a letter to Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Mujeebuddin's wife, children and his mother reside here. She said Mujeebuddin's roommate in the US informed her about the incident.

''My entire family is in a state of shock and there is no one to look after my husband. It is requested to ask the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in the US to reach out to him and provide medical aid,'' Mujeebuddin's wife said in the letter. She also requested the minister to ask the US Consulate in Hyderabad to grant the family members emergency visa to travel to the US.

City-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, in a tweet, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to reach out to Mujeebuddin. Based on information he received from Mujeebuddin's roommates from the US, the MBT leader said, two people waylaid Mujeebuddin when he was driving and forced him to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Later the duo robbed Mujeebuddin of his money and fired upon him and fled in the car, Khan said.

