Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lack of controls among causes of Genoa bridge disaster, technical report says

Atlantia is now in talks with a consortium led by Italy's state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti over the sale of its 88% stake in Autostrade.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 04:08 IST
Lack of controls among causes of Genoa bridge disaster, technical report says

The collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa in which 43 people died in 2018 was caused by a combination of factors, including insufficient maintenance, a report by technical advisers appointed by the judge in charge of the investigation said on Monday.

The 467 page report, seen by Reuters, said the main critical issues with the collapsed section of the bridge were design deficiencies in some details and execution flaws. But the report added it was "surprising" how few inspections had been carried after 1993 on two pillars of the bridge, which was managed by Autostrade per l'Italia, the toll-road unit of infrastructure group Atlantia.

Autostrade per l'Italia declined to comment on the report. During the bridge's lifetime no maintenance action aiming at arresting the deterioration process or fixing flaws has been taken, it said.

The Genoa bridge disaster caused a political storm around Autostrade and its parent Atlantia, controlled by Italy's powerful Benetton family, and the state of the motorway network it runs. Atlantia is now in talks with a consortium led by Italy's state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti over the sale of its 88% stake in Autostrade.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants including Microsoft and Google on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous. The brief, filed ...

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, draws crowds to park

Kilauea volcano on Hawaiis Big Island roared back to life Sunday night as lava went shooting into air, boiling away a water lake and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere. In the first hours of the erupti...

U.S. judge to hear case that could end ‘Dreamer’ deportation protections

A U.S. judge in Texas will hear arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit that could end an embattled program that grants deportation relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as children.The case is one of the mos...

$900 billion coronavirus bill clears hurdle in U.S. Congress as deadline looms

A 900 billion aid package meant to stimulate a pandemic-hit U.S. economy cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Monday evening as the leaders of both chambers of Congress aimed to pass the package in a marathon sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020