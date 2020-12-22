Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayPal's Xoom adds UPI payments enabling NRIs and PIOs to remit money to India in real-time

Innovative UPI integration to help with increased convenience and grow international remittances into India SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Xoom, PayPals international digital money transfer service announced its integration with NPILsNPCIs Unified Payments Interface UPI, a real-time payment system facilitating inter-bank transactions in India.

PTI | Sanjose | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:08 IST
PayPal's Xoom adds UPI payments enabling NRIs and PIOs to remit money to India in real-time
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Innovative UPI integration to help with increased convenience and grow international remittances into India SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoom, PayPal's international digital money transfer service announced its integration with NPIL's/NPCI's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a real-time payment system facilitating inter-bank transactions in India. Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) living in the United States (US), Canada and Europe can now remit money to their family and friends in India. Using UPI to send money to India via Xoom is easier as overseas senders only need to know Indian receivers' UPI identity (ID) to send remittances instantly, 24 by 7 and 365 days of the year. This new service offers more choice, convenience to Xoom customers and enables Indian diaspora to easily transfer money back home–securely and seamlessly. UPI is a payment mechanism which allows money transfers without having to source or share bank account details. Instead of bank account numbers and IFSC codes, the virtual payment address (VPA) is used to pay when customers send money via UPI. Another benefit of UPI is that one UPI ID works for many bank accounts; recipients of money transfers can link multiple bank accounts to receive payments and even set their default bank account for transactions.

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments hit a new milestone in October crossing two billion (207 crore) transactions amounting to transactions worth US$ 444,644 (INR ₹3.3 lakh crore), according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)1. ''Xoom is a pioneer in creating fast, innovative and secure digital money transfers. Real-time payments via UPI in India have been a critical and essential payment tool during the pandemic and emerged as one of the most popular payments method in the country,'' shared Julian King, Vice President and General Manager, Xoom. ''India is an important market for us. We are delighted that Indian diaspora across many markets can now use UPI to send remittances back their loved ones back home with Xoom.'' Xoom customers can use UPI payments to remit money to 66 banks across India, including leading banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Andhra, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank. World Bank data2 reveals that India's burgeoning population of NRIs and PIOs makes it the top market for remittances globally. India is a focus market for Xoom. The average transaction value of money sent to India via the service is four times higher compared to most other countries.

A pioneer in digital remittances, Xoom is a fast and secure way to send money, pay bills and reload phones for loved ones in over 160 countries globally. These remittances serve as a lifeline for many people around the world and are used to pay for things like utility bills, healthcare, education costs and emergencies. About PayPal PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 350 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

1 Source: https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/upi-transactions-cross-200-crore-mark-in-october-11604216584061.html, October 2020. 2 http://www.knomad.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/R8_Migration%26Remittances_brief32.pdf, 2020 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389414/Paypal_Xoom_India_UPI.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967202/Xoom_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects

Asian shares widened losses on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that hit Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.Sentiment continue to sour...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Australias New South Wales state sees cause for optimismAustralias most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020