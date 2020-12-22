Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 73.95 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to 73.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking muted domestic equities and weakened risk appetite amid concerns about a new virus strain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:49 IST
Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 73.95 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to 73.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking muted domestic equities and weakened risk appetite amid concerns about a new virus strain. Traders said rupee is trading on a weak note against the US dollar as the greenback rebounded amid safe haven appeal for the currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.95 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee plunged 23 paise to end at a two-week low of 73.79 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 90.27. ''The risk sentiment was jolted by the news of a new strain of virus emerging in the UK and consequently about 40 countries imposing bans on flights arriving from the UK,'' said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

The variant, which officials say is up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original, triggered concerns about a wider spread which has prompted several European countries to take measures to prevent people arriving from Britain, including bans on flights and trains, Reliance Securities said in a research note. Further, Asian currencies were weak this morning and could weigh on sentiments, the note added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 6.65 points lower at 45,547.31 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 2.10 points to 13,326.30. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 323.55 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51 per cent to USD 50.56 per barrel.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects

Asian shares widened losses on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that hit Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.Sentiment continue to sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020