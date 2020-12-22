IIT Jodhpur inks MoU with WhizHack Technologies for setting up Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur and WhizHack Technologies Private Limited signed an MoU for the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for new innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. The signing ceremony was held at IIT Jodhpur campus in the presence of the Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, Dr Ram Prakash, Prof Surajit Ghosh and Co-founders of WhizHack Technologies - Kallol Sil, Kaushik Ray and Sanjay Sengupta.

WhizHack Technologies vision is to be the first truly Indian product engineering and human capital development company for managing complete value chain of secured cyber environment. Given the dearth in India's cyber security workforce, the burgeoning security breaches and Government's priority to strengthen India's cyber security resource, this collaboration comes at a pertinent time. This CoE is being set up for the purpose of advancing scientific and technological products and services IPs for protecting assets of India's strategic importance like Government infrastructure, Enterprises and digital forensics for Police and Defence forces. The CoE will also launch Certificate Learning Programs for placement linked skill training in Cyber Defense and Part-time M. Tech. programs specializing in Cyber Security for young graduates and working professionals.

"Emerging technologies like Cyber Security are crucial for India's self-reliance in national digital security and youth empowerment by bringing together best of Indian and global academic excellence and industrial knowledge. He believes nowadays most of the focus is on cyber security offense wherein the real need is to teach our youth cyber security defense from Advance Persistent Threats (APT's)," said Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur. "This collaboration with IIT Jodhpur, provides a great opportunity for capacity building and exporting talent in an accelerated manner for the skill intensive cyber security industry. Globally, we want empowered Indians to leverage the huge cyber security market due to higher digital adoption, post COVID, and an increased proliferation of sophisticated cyber criminals," said Kallol Sil, MD, WhizHack Technologies.

According to NASSCOM, in the rising networked digital economy, global cyber attacks along with data protection and privacy laws are estimated to lead to a USD 35 billion revenue opportunity creating over 2 million new cyber security jobs to India's workforce by 2025. However, India's cyber security workforce shortage already stands nearly 10 per cent higher than the global average and there is a critical need to address the demand for job-ready security professionals through skills-based initiatives. (IIT Jodhpur or IITJ), is a public university located in Jodhpur in the state of Rajasthan in India. It is one of the eight new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

At IIT Jodhpur sponsored research and development programs were and are carried out in Centers of Excellence in the areas of information and communication technology, energy, and systems sciences. WhizHack Technologies is the first truly Indian company creating a secured cyber ecosystem. WhizHack was formed as a product engineering and human capital development company provide Accelerated Access to Key Markets for managing complete value chain of secured cyber environment. The company is developing low cost product IPs for Enterprise, Government and SME security, Digital Forensics for Police and training services. WhizHack has forged deep scientific collaboration in strategic fields with top knowledge institutions in Israel, Canada and EU.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)