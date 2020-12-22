Left Menu
Development News Edition

London's FTSE extends losses, broader Europe recovers

London's blue chips fell on Tuesday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the UK pushed more countries to shut their borders, while broader European markets recovered following the approval of a long-awaited U.S. aid package. London's FTSE 100 dropped 0.2% to hover near their three-week lows, with materials and energy shares leading declines. The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion fiscal stimulus following days of furious negotiation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 13:56 IST
London's FTSE extends losses, broader Europe recovers
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

London's blue chips fell on Tuesday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the UK pushed more countries to shut their borders, while broader European markets recovered following the approval of a long-awaited U.S. aid package.

London's FTSE 100 dropped 0.2% to hover near their three-week lows, with materials and energy shares leading declines. Strict lockdowns went into effect in Britain to curb the spread of the new strain said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, triggering border bans and travel restrictions from several countries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, meanwhile, rose 0.6%, recovering from its biggest one-day loss in nearly two months on Monday. The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion fiscal stimulus following days of furious negotiation. President Donald trump is expected to sign it into law, keeping hopes of an economic recovery alive.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Minister Rijiju urges countrymen to make fitness a priority

To strengthen the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiati...

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...

Gas pipeline blast kills one, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed one person and injured two others early on Tuesday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline - state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020