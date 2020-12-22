Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end lower on worries over new coronavirus strain

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in its regional peers, as investors fear a highly infectious new coronavirus strain detected hit Britain could hurt global economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:04 IST
Hong Kong shares end lower on worries over new coronavirus strain

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in its regional peers, as investors fear a highly infectious new coronavirus strain detected hit Britain could hurt global economic recovery. ** Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday on worries about the new strain of the coronavirus, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

** "Markets have been unable to recover from yesterday's mauling, with risks increasing for significantly extended lockdowns in several countries, uncertainty about transport links, and individual mobility flags red," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 187.43 points or 0.71% at 26,119.25. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.17% to 10,384.18.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.6%, while the IT sector dipped 0.25%, the financial sector ended 0.96% lower and the property sector dipped 1.17%. ** Continued Sino-U.S. tension also weighed on sentiment. The Trump administration published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.48%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.04%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which was down 5.35%, Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, which fell 3.39% and PetroChina Co Ltd, down 2.5%.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Minister Rijiju urges countrymen to make fitness a priority

To strengthen the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiati...

COVID-19 active caseload in country slumps below 3 lakh

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said. The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases...

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-affected farmers

Suva Fiji, December 22 ANIXinhua Fijis Ministry of Agriculture will provide farming materials to cyclone-affected farmers in the north, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said on Tuesday. The move came after tropical cyclone Yasa, the stro...

Gas pipeline blast kills one, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed one person and injured two others early on Tuesday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline - state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020