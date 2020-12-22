Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways to suspend flights 13 destinations, Ravi Pillay warns

Pillay said British Airways’ decision should be seen in the broader context of an organisation that has worked hard to keep flying, despite the pandemic affecting its entire global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:33 IST
British Airways to suspend flights 13 destinations, Ravi Pillay warns
Pillay said KZN remains confident that British Airways will resume direct flights to Durban “once greater certainty has returned to the world and once the aviation industry regains momentum”. Image Credit: ANI

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Ravi Pillay, has warned that plans by British Airways to suspend 13 destinations, including the Durban - London direct route from its network, will hamper the growth of international air services into the region post-COVID-19.

This follows reports that British Airways plans to suspend the direct flight route between Durban and London for the upcoming summer season, as part of efforts to cut costs and adjust to the lower level of travel demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pillay said British Airways' decision should be seen in the broader context of an organisation that has worked hard to keep flying, despite the pandemic affecting its entire global operations.

"This organisation has had to make extraordinary sacrifices, letting go of some 12 000 staff and retiring 31 aircraft.

"The UK has just emerged from its second lockdown, which has meant there simply aren't that many people flying at the moment," Pillay said on Monday.

Pillay said KZN remains confident that British Airways will resume direct flights to Durban "once greater certainty has returned to the world and once the aviation industry regains momentum".

"Our social and economic links to the UK are enduring. This will translate itself into continued demand for flights between Durban and London for tourism, trade and visits to friends and family," the MEC said.

Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone (SEZ) CEO and Durban Direct Co-Chair, Hamish Erskine, said the route development committee understands the reasoning behind British Airways' decision.

"The impact of COVID-19 and subsequent travel restrictions globally have resulted in low anticipated demand. It is therefore not unreasonable that an airline like British Airways reduces the routes in its network.

"However, from a Durban Direct route development committee's perspective, we are confident in the resilience of the KwaZulu-Natal markets and their ability to sustain direct air services between Durban and London," Erskine said.

Pre-COVID-19, Erskine said British Airways experienced very strong load factors, which were a testament to the demand for the route, supported by cargo volumes that were almost at capacity.

"The reality on the ground is that Durban remains connected with London by flights from Emirates, which has recently increased its frequency to four flights a week, and Qatar Airways.

"Over the last 10 years, we have worked tirelessly to develop this market and post-COVID-19, we are committed to taking our experience and rebuilding this route.

"At the moment, we have two strong hub carriers in the form of Qatar Airways and Emirates, servicing Durban and collectively connecting KwaZulu-Natal to over 250 destinations around the world right now.

"That gives us a reasonably good base on which to drive business and leisure travel, as well as cargo growth," Erskine said.

Meanwhile, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in South Africa and elsewhere around the world, Turkish Airlines has also decided to suspend its two weekly flights to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban for the December-January holiday season.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex rebounds 453 pts; IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 453 points on Tuesday, tracking strong recovery in IT and banking stocks amid encouraging cues from European markets. After gyrating 968 points in a volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 poi...

Pvt thermal power cos get Rs 40,000-cr liquidity boost: Report

Private sector thermal power plants are in for better times with a likely Rs 40,000-crore liquidity boost coming in from government initiatives along with Coal India decision to offer longer term credit to them, says a report. While the gov...

OIL signs pact with Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Co

State-owned Oil India Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a preliminary agreement with Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Ltd AHECL for cooperation in oil and gas exploration and development as well as the marketing of natural gas in Assam....

Health condition of passengers arriving from UK recently to be checked: Delhi govt

Amid mounting concern over a new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the Delhi government on Tuesday said it will visit the houses of passengers who have arrived here recently from the UK to check their health condition. All passengers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020