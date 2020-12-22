Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo Tyres launches portal to foray into online sales space

The service will be initially available to customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi and will soon be expanded to other cities across the country, it added.Commenting on the launch of e-commerce portal, shop.apollotyres.com, Apollo Tyres President, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa APMEA Satish Sharma said the move symbolises the next step in the companys growth journey in India and its commitment to respond to customer needs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:33 IST
Apollo Tyres launches portal to foray into online sales space

Apollo Tyres on Tuesday forayed into online sales space with the launch of an e-commerce portal that allows customers in India to buy car and two-wheeler tyres. This will work on the 'buy online, fit offline' model, where consumers can purchase their chosen tyre online and book an appointment with Apollo Tyres' dealer nearest to their location, to get the tyres fitted and serviced, the company said in a statement. The service will be initially available to customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi and will soon be expanded to other cities across the country, it added.

Commenting on the launch of e-commerce portal, shop.apollotyres.com, Apollo Tyres President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) Satish Sharma said the move symbolises the next step in the company's growth journey in India and its commitment to respond to customer needs. ''This e-commerce platform will offer the consumers with a seamless online shopping experience, in addition to enabling an incremental growth for the local retail partners. We believe that this will further expand our reach and help us acquire new customers in both passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tyre segments,'' he added. Customers can choose from Apollo Tyres' extensive dealer network for the fitment of tyres purchased online, for which the appointments will be booked through the online portal, the company said.

The pricing of products and services will be uniform and transparent across channels, along with easy pay options -- online payment instruments, including EMIs, and cash-on-delivery -- for the benefit of the customers, it added. To promote the use of this e-commerce portal, Apollo Tyres would be providing auxiliary services like wheel alignment and nitrogen filling free-of-cost to online customers for a limited time, Apollo Tyres said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex rebounds 453 pts; IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 453 points on Tuesday, tracking strong recovery in IT and banking stocks amid encouraging cues from European markets. After gyrating 968 points in a volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 poi...

Pvt thermal power cos get Rs 40,000-cr liquidity boost: Report

Private sector thermal power plants are in for better times with a likely Rs 40,000-crore liquidity boost coming in from government initiatives along with Coal India decision to offer longer term credit to them, says a report. While the gov...

OIL signs pact with Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Co

State-owned Oil India Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a preliminary agreement with Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Ltd AHECL for cooperation in oil and gas exploration and development as well as the marketing of natural gas in Assam....

Health condition of passengers arriving from UK recently to be checked: Delhi govt

Amid mounting concern over a new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK, the Delhi government on Tuesday said it will visit the houses of passengers who have arrived here recently from the UK to check their health condition. All passengers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020