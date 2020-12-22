Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

Left Menu
Consumers can now quickly and conveniently freshen up their outfits at home to always look their best, while saving time and money, cutting down on frequent washing or trips to the dry cleaner, it added.Samsung claimed that the JetSteam in the AirDresser sanitises clothes and eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria including influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time when various companies are bringing solutions to sanitise products and surfaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Samsung had also launched a UV steriliser with wireless charging. Samsung has launched the AirDresser, which looks like a cupboard, in various countries, including South Korea, the US and the UK.

''AirDresser introduces a new standard of clothing care that addresses unmet consumer needs for a more efficient method of refreshing, revitalising, deodorising and relaxing light wrinkles from their clothes on a daily basis,'' Samsung said in a statement. ''Consumers can now quickly and conveniently freshen up their outfits at home to always look their best, while saving time and money, cutting down on frequent washing or trips to the dry cleaner,'' it added.

Samsung claimed that the JetSteam in the AirDresser sanitises clothes and eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria including influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus. Apart from clothes, the device can also be used for sanitising items like leather accessories and soft toys.

Created with Samsung's deep knowledge of consumer needs and using cutting-edge technology, AirDresser serves as an efficient solution to refreshing clothing every day, Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business Raju Pullan said. ''We are confident that consumers will enjoy better clothing care and easier maintenance with AirDresser as it sanitizes clothes and eliminates 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria and it will go on to become an essential home appliance just like the washing machine and dryer,'' he added.

The AirDresser is a great choice for corporate boardrooms, VIP lounges, clubs, hotels, luxury retailers, designers, among others, Samsung said. AirDresser will be available through Samsung's official online store, e-commerce portals (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as Samsung's B2B channels.

