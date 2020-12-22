Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain

The discovery, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, brought back fears over the economic impact of new lockdowns to counter the virus, which has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide. European shares had slumped 2.3%, their biggest one-day loss in nearly two months, in response.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with Washington's approval of an $892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of the losses caused by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.8%, its biggest one-day jump in over five weeks in sight. German and French indexes added 1% and 0.8% respectively.

London's blue chips turned positive, too, recovering early losses even as Britain adjusts to strict lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. Wall Street futures also edged into the black. Fuelling the optimism, in part, was the U.S. Congress's approval on Monday of a coronavirus aid package after months of inaction. The first such aid since April came as the pandemic accelerated in the United States, infecting more than 214,000 people every day and slowing the economic recovery.

The bill includes $600 payments to most Americans and additional payments to millions of people thrown out of work during the pandemic. Market players also took stock of the damage from a new COVID-19 variant, with investors betting that vaccines would still be effective against the new strain.

On Monday, countries across the world shut their borders to Britain because of fears over the new strain, snarling one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before Britain is set to leave the European Union. The discovery, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, brought back fears over the economic impact of new lockdowns to counter the virus, which has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide.

European shares had slumped 2.3%, their biggest one-day loss in nearly two months, in response. The new strain "is a bump in the road, but that road is still leading to a much stronger recovery in the second half of next year," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Markets are a lot calmer today because of confidence that there is a big build up of pent-up demand and a return to much stronger levels of activity in the second half of next year." The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat. Earlier, MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan had sunk 0.8%.

THE POUND'S PROSPECTS The stimulus news helped prop up the dollar index, which was still on course for a third consecutive quarterly loss after dropping some 12.5% from a March peak.

The index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.1% at 90.232, still below its Monday top of 90.978. ING analysts said the U.S. relief package "won't be able to fully offset the effects of people staying at home as many businesses face tighter restrictions or are even forced to close."

In Britain, sterling slipped 0.5% after tumbling as much as 2.5% versus the dollar on Monday to a 10-day low amid the twin fears over COVID and Brexit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on disagreements over fisheries that are barring a new trade deal, sources said.

Analysts remained pessimistic on the pound's prospects, even after reports of progress in Brexit trade talks. MUFG said in a note to clients it expected London and Brussels would strike a last-minute deal, but added: "Even if a trade deal is reached, upside potential for the pound will now be dampened by recent negative COVID developments in the UK."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys, Daimler partner for IT infra transformation

Infosys on Tuesday said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infr...

Britain tells shoppers food is plentiful but supermarkets fret about next week

Britain said there was plenty of food in the shops on Tuesday but industry groups repeated warnings of shortages of some fresh produce from next week unless freight routes to mainland Europe are swiftly restored. Interior minister Priti Pat...

TN CM announces raise in assistance under housing scheme,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday increased the state governments assistance under a housing scheme of the Centre by Rs 70,000 and said it would help complete halted constructions and aid 2,50,000 beneficiaries. Announcing ...

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

Its taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say.Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in News of the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020