Govt removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves

In a separate notification, DGFT said import of copra is allowed through government-run trading firm MMTC, while import of coconut oil is permitted through STEs state trading enterprises except STC State Trading Corporation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:17 IST
The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on medical goggles and gloves, which were in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to boost outbound shipments of these products. The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of COVID-19.

''The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to free category making all types of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves freely exportable,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. In a separate notification, DGFT said import of copra is allowed through government-run trading firm MMTC, while import of coconut oil is permitted through STEs (state trading enterprises) except STC (State Trading Corporation).

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

