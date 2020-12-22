Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DEL63 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets regain footing on firm European cues; IT stocks hog limelight Mumbai: The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous session's massive selloff, as European markets reversed losses amid expectations that the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against a new virus strain in the UK. DEL33 BIZ-FDI-CHINA Govt has received 120-130 FDI proposals from China since Apr: Sources New Delhi: The government has received over 120 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth about Rs 12,000 crore from China since April, when it was made mandatory for a company from countries sharing land border with India to invest in any sector only after getting government approval, sources said. DCM57 BIZ-LD WAGES INDUSTRY Industry bodies to press for holding back new wage definition in meeting with govt on Dec 24 New Delhi: Representatives of industry bodies, including from CII and FICCI, will hold a meeting with the labour ministry top brass on Thursday to make a case for holding back implementation of new definition of wages, which would increase social security deductions and reduce take-home pay of workers.

DCM16 BIZ-GOOGLE-STARTUPS Google invests in two Indian startups New Delhi: Google on Tuesday said it has invested in two Indian startups - Glance and VerSe Innovation - as part of its USD 10 billion Google for India Digitisation Fund to enable them to further scale up availability of content in different formats across various Indic languages. DCM54 BIZ-EXPORTS-DGFT Govt removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves New Delhi: The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on medical goggles and gloves, which were in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to boost outbound shipments of these products. DCM43 BIZ-GOVT-DFI Govt plans to set up a development finance institution in 3-4 months: DFS Secy New Delhi: The government plans to set up a Development Finance Institution (DFI) in the next three to four months with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline, according to Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda.

DCM42 BIZ-RCAP-BIDS Reliance Capital gets 10 more bids for subsidiaries New Delhi: Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of the debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has received 10 more bids, including from SBI Life, for its subsidiaries, sources said. DEL81 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee widens losses by 5 paise at 73.84 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee furthered its losses by another 5 paise to close at 73.84 against the US dollar on Tuesday in line with weaker Asian peers amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain. DCM34 BIZ-OIL-OUTPUT India's crude oil production slips 5 pc in Nov New Delhi: India's crude oil production fell by 5 per cent in November primarily due to a sharp drop in output at Rajasthan oilfields operated by private sector Cairn Vedanta, government data showed on Tuesday.

DCM22 BIZ-FACEBOOK-FARMERS-PAGE Automated system flagged Kisan Ekta Morcha page as spam, says Facebook New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook said Kisan Ekta Morcha's page had been taken down after its automated systems found increased activity and flagged it as spam, and that the page was restored in less than three hours. DCM20 BIZ-LD ICICI-BANK With increase in FDI flows, ICICI Bank ups focus on MNCs Mumbai: With the increase in foreign direct investment into the country, ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it is upping its focus on serving the multinational companies (MNCs).

DCM15 BIZ-TAX 3.75 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 21 New Delhi: As many as 3.75 crore taxpayers have already filed their Income Tax returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 21, the Income Tax department said on Tuesday. DEL39 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold dips Rs 243, silver declines by Rs 216 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 243 to Rs 49,653 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, reflecting the weakness in global price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM5 BIZ-SHIPPING CORP Govt invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75 pc stake in Shipping Corp of India New Delhi:The government on Tuesday invited expressions of interest for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corp of India along with the transfer of management control..