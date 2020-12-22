Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for traffic

The Srinagar-Leh highway which remained closed for over a week due to heavy snowfall and slippery road surface at high-altitude Zojila top was reopened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday, officials said. ''The traffic movement was allowed from Srinagar towards Ladakh today,'' a Border Roads Organisation official said.

A large number of vehicles carrying civilians and security personnel were allowed to cross the snow-bound Zojila top at 11,500-feet in the afternoon, he said. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which is looking after the road, said the vehicles carrying essential supplies to Ladakh crossed the Zojila top in the day time.

''All the assistance is being extended by the Border Roads at the Zojila top by deputing men and machinery during any emergency to help out the vehicles,'' BRO commander Mukesh Kumar said..