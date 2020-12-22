Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

Left Menu
Mexico City | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:41 IST
A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's coronavirus czar, made his remarks when asked about possible flight bans during a regular government news conference.

