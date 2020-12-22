Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to lose over $5 bln in orders under AirAsia X's proposed restructuring

Airbus's challenge comes as AAX defends its scheme from claims by key lessor BOC Aviation (BOCA) that it favoured Airbus and lacked a debt-to-equity swap offer for creditors. In a Dec. 16 affidavit filed at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Airbus's Asia-Pacific Head of Region Anand Stanley said there was a strong possibility Airbus "will suffer substantial losses and prejudice" from termination of purchase agreements.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:11 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to lose over $5 bln in orders under AirAsia X's proposed restructuring

Planemaker Airbus has said it stands to lose more than $5 billion worth of orders if AirAsia X Bhd's (AAX) debt restructuring scheme goes through, court documents showed, joining more than a dozen creditors that have challenged the Malaysian low-budget carrier's plan. Airbus's challenge comes as AAX defends its scheme from claims by key lessor BOC Aviation (BOCA) that it favoured Airbus and lacked a debt-to-equity swap offer for creditors.

In a Dec. 16 affidavit filed at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Airbus's Asia-Pacific Head of Region Anand Stanley said there was a strong possibility Airbus "will suffer substantial losses and prejudice" from termination of purchase agreements. "AAX has ordered and Airbus has already built, or substantially built, seven A330neo aircraft which are currently in the inventory," he said, adding that there are another 71 on order that may impact Airbus's profitability if cancelled.

Despite Airbus's objections, AAX's affidavit filed on Monday showed it supported a creditors' meeting needed to approve the scheme. Other creditors, such as Rolls-Royce, have agreed to consider the scheme, while a few lessors said they support the airline's restructuring efforts, it said. Castlelake's Vice President Marketing Sankalp Garg told AAX in an email that the lessor clearly wanted to see AAX succeed.

AAX has been seeking court approval to convene the meeting for creditors to vote on the scheme. On Monday it asked the court for a stay on all proceedings against it, adding it was necessary to protect its assets pending approval of the scheme. AAX revealed in a Dec. 17 affidavit seen by Reuters it owes Airbus 48.71 billion ringgit ($12 billion) including predelivery payments for committed purchase of 118 aircraft.

AAX has unfilled orders for 78 A330neo jets as well as 10 A350-900 and 30 A321neo, based on Airbus data. It accounts for a quarter of all orders for the A330neo and its financial problems have cast a shadow over the future of the upgraded model. Airbus has halted new investment in the plane but continues to offer it as a cheaper alternative to its A350.

DEBT DEBATE BOCA has said AAX's debt calculations should not include future debts, which are primarily owed to Airbus. Airbus alone holds about 75% of the total debt value needed to approve the restructuring, giving lessors relatively little say.

AAX Senior Legal Counsel Shereen Ee denied the calculations were unfair as they also consider termination compensation for BOCA until the end of its lease period. As for BOCA's proposed debt-to-equity conversion, Ee said it "would run counter to the objective of restructuring AAX to ensure it can raise fresh funds to continue as a going concern."

She said any party may have an equity stake in AAX if they inject fresh funds in return for it. BOCA became one of Norwegian Air's top shareholders in May after lessors agreed to convert debt to equity.

The airline failed to get more state support last month and sought bankruptcy protection. It secured shareholders' vote last week for its rescue plan. BOCA is AAX's largest lessor, AAX's lawsuit showed.

AAX will continue engaging with all creditors, a company spokeswoman said. "We are working with all stakeholders to expedite the completion of this recapitalisation so that we can start flying again," she said.

The airline, which has been recording losses since June 2019, said the alternative was a liquidation with nothing for creditors and shareholders. Airbus and BOCA declined to comment while legal proceedings and discussions are ongoing.

AAX, the long-haul unit of budget airline AirAsia Group , has total debts and liabilities of about 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.8 billion), the lawsuit stated. It had earlier proposed to reconstitute its debts into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit. Legal Counsel Ee said the scheme would "at least offer creditors a prospective chance for survival". ($1 = 4.0580 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie PM Narendra Modi. The Company actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtr...

Congress to submit two crore signatures to President against farm laws, seek his intervention

A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 and submit around two crore signatures to him against the new farm laws. The delegation, which will include party leaders and MPs, wil...

Journalist robbed at gunpoint in east Delhi

A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhis Shakarpur area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, the...

Odisha MLAs visit Navy warship

About 100 MLAs including Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday visited Indian navy warship INS Jalaswa. The MLAs along with Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, were taken to the deep see in the warship where they spent about 6 hours....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020