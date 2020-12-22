Left Menu
No ban on public celebrations of new year in Pondy, says CM

Hotels can have restricted celebrations with a cap on participants.Earlier, neighbouring Tamil Nadu had banned new year celebrations on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:06 IST
The territorial government on Tuesday said there would be no bar on new year celebrations in the Union Territory next week and the Beach road among others would be open for the public. But there should be strict adherence to COVID-related safety norms of social distancing and wearing of masks, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters after chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

''Nobody can ban this (new year celebrations)... but maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks is important,'' he said. Hotels can have restricted celebrations with a cap on participants.

