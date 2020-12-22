Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

All the officials and staff of the airport should be made aware that all passengers coming from the above areas should be considered to be harboring the new strain of virus and should be handled in that manner, a government circular said on Monday.All passengers coming from these countries shall undergo mandatory paid institutional quarantine of 14 days on arrival, a government circular said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:12 IST
Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol (SOP) for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK. ''All the officials and staff of the airport should be made aware that all passengers coming from the above areas should be considered to be harboring the new strain of virus and should be handled in that manner,'' a government circular said on Monday.

All passengers coming from these countries shall undergo mandatory paid institutional quarantine of 14 days on arrival, a government circular said on Monday. No passenger arrived on flights from these countries will be allowed to opt for home quarantine, ''The airport/ airline staff should ensure that the passengers disembarking from the above-mentioned flights are wearing proper fitted mask, have sanitized the visible part of their hands thoroughly,'' the circular said.

''It should be strictly ensured that at all times, the staff and passengers follow respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene and social distancing. In case anyone is not following the above instruction, strict action should be taken,'' it said. The flow of passengers in the airport premises should be such that they do not mix with passengers coming by other flights or other staff, the circular said.

The passengers will be transported to designated hotels for institutional quarantine. All this should be done ''without raising any panic, or any differential behaviour towards the passengers'', the circular said.

''The psychological aspect of the situation should be managed very diligently so as to improve the compliance of the staff and the passengers toward following the guidelines,'' it added. An area at the far end of the airport terminal should be reserved for receiving these flights and it should have adequate airbridges so as to receive the flights in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding, the government said.

The staff of these aircraft should be kept in an isolated area and should not be allowed to enter the terminal, it said..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US body announces USD 54 million investment in India to support infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation on Tuesday announced that it will invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the faste...

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie PM Narendra Modi. The Company actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtr...

Congress to submit two crore signatures to President against farm laws, seek his intervention

A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 and submit around two crore signatures to him against the new farm laws. The delegation, which will include party leaders and MPs, wil...

Journalist robbed at gunpoint in east Delhi

A 30-year-old journalist of a news agency was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three bike-borne men in east Delhis Shakarpur area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident around 12.30 am on Tuesday, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020