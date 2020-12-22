Left Menu
Development News Edition

US body announces USD 54 million investment in India to support infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation on Tuesday announced that it will invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:31 IST
US body announces USD 54 million investment in India to support infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation on Tuesday announced that it will invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the fastest growing countries in the previous three decades, but it suffers from a significant infrastructure deficit, holding back further growth for the country especially in the wake of COVID-19, US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) said.

It said it will invest USD 54 million in equity for the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects. The financing is part of NIIF’s final round of fund-raising for the fund. NIIF will work to mobilise capital to support economic growth and address critical development challenges in the country, according to a statement.

''DFC’s investment will support the growth and development of a key partner in the Indo-Pacific and allow DFC to facilitate investment in strategic infrastructure projects throughout India,” said DFC CEO Adam Boehler. “DFC brings its commitment to high standards in all of our projects, and we are excited to establish this partnership with NIIF. We are pleased to announce that NIIF has completed fund raising for its Master Fund,” said NIIF CEO Sujoy Bose.

“We are delighted that DFC is investing in this final round. Their investment will strengthen infrastructure investment across India. We are excited at all that DFC brings to the table, including its high standards such as the Blue Dot Network and commitment to best practices with respect to transparency and management of environmental and social risks,” he said. DFC said its investment will help NIIF invest in infrastructure projects that are important for the long-term sustainable growth of the Indian economy, supporting development and the US foreign policy.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...

U.S. sues Walmart with allegations its pharmacies helped fuel opioid crisis

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a court filing. The retailers shares fell about 2...

The show must go on: West End performers make music video to support colleagues

Performers from Londons West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions. Christmas Again The Show Must Go On celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020