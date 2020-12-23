UK says it has reached agreement with France on border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday an agreement had been reached with France over borders, with further details to follow.

France and much of the rest of the world shut their borders to Britain after a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England.

"Good progress today and agreement with the French Government on borders," Shapps tweeted. "We will provide an update on hauliers later this evening, but hauliers must still NOT travel to Kent this evening."