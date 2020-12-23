Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. By the time all the injured persons could be rescued, Dharmendra had died, the police added..

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:59 IST
UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Police said the accident took place around 8 pm when the tractor driver tried to swerve away from a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. He lost control over the tractor and it overturned. Labourers Dharmendra (50), Arvind and Babu Lalle came under the trolley.

Local residents rushed to save the trapped labourers. By the time all the injured persons could be rescued, Dharmendra had died, the police added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation. AZD1222 AstraZenecas vacci...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPRThailands Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deathsBritain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a vari...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Colorful Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters, and living rooms, on ChristmasComic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission bring holiday chee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020