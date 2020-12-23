Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia launches 10-year tourism plan after $25 bln loss in 2020

The Southeast Asian country had initially targeted 30 million tourist arrivals through its "Visit Malaysia 2020" programme, up from 28 million last year. But the global pandemic has crippled the tourism industry, which in 2019 had contributed 240.2 billion ringgit, or 15.9% of Malaysia's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:39 IST
Malaysia launches 10-year tourism plan after $25 bln loss in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia on Wednesday launched a 10-year plan to restart its battered tourism sector, which is estimated to have lost more than 100 billion ringgit ($24.61 billion) this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Southeast Asian country had initially targeted 30 million tourist arrivals through its "Visit Malaysia 2020" programme, up from 28 million last year.

But the global pandemic has crippled the tourism industry, which in 2019 had contributed 240.2 billion ringgit, or 15.9% of Malaysia's gross domestic product, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said. Malaysia closed its borders to most foreigners in March, with entry strictly limited to business purposes, as part of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

That has helped to keep infections to less than 100,000 and COVID-19 deaths to just 439. "Clearly, we have been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic this year and economic activities related to the tourism industry... are being forced to face their most difficult moments," Muhyiddin said during a virtual launch of a national tourism policy for 2020-2030.

The policy would be focused on strengthening competitiveness, encouraging sustainable and inclusive tourism, as well as planning for future disasters, Muhyiddin said. It also seeks to brand Malaysia as an ecotourism destination, with a commitment towards balancing the development and conservation of its natural environment and heritage, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise on policy support; EV shares lead gains

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles, as investors were assured that policymakers would avoid sudden policy tightening in 2021 to support an economic recovery from the pandemic-ind...

COVID-19 vaccine stirs rare hesitation in nearly virus-free Singapore

As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs. In a city-state where compliance with the authorities is generally high, some S...

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 23,950 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total cases to 10.1 million, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Less than 300,000 of those 10.1 million cases are currently infected with the coronavirus,...

Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records 4 deg C

Sikar was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said on Wednesday. Sikar was followed by Pilani, where the night temperature was recorded at 4.4 degree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020