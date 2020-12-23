Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cairn Energy wins retro tax arbitration; India ordered to pay USD 1.2 bn

Confirming the award, Cairn in a statement said the tribunal established to rule on its claim against the Government of India has found in Cairns favour. Cairn had challenged the Indian government seeking taxes over an internal business reorganisation using the 2012 retrospective tax law, under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:03 IST
Cairn Energy wins retro tax arbitration; India ordered to pay USD 1.2 bn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UK's Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against the Indian government levying Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, the company said on Wednesday. The three-member tribunal, which also comprised of a judge appointed by the Indian government, ruled that India's claim of Rs 10,247 crore in past taxes over a 2006-07 internal reorganisation of Cairn's India business was not a valid demand, sources said.

The tribunal asked India to pay the funds withheld along with the interest to the Scottish oil explorer for seizing dividend, tax refund, and sale of shares to partly recover the dues. Confirming the award, Cairn in a statement said ''the tribunal established to rule on its claim against the Government of India has found in Cairn's favour.'' Cairn had challenged the Indian government seeking taxes over an internal business reorganisation using the 2012 retrospective tax law, under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty. ''The tribunal ruled unanimously that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty and has awarded to Cairn damages of USD 1.2 billion-plus interest and costs, which now becomes payable,'' it said.

This is the second blow to the government over the retrospective tax issue in three months. A separate international arbitration tribunal had in September ruled against India levying retrospective taxes on Vodafone Group.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.Just eight days before th...

Odisha reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths

Odishas COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said. The new cases were d...

Mads Mikkelsen's 'Riders of Justice' to open Rotterdam Film Fest

Mads Mikkelsen-starrer Riders of Justice has been chosen as the opening film for the 50th edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR. Directed by filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, the Danish-language feature is part of the festival...

Pak-India relations plumb new depths in 2020

The relations between Pakistan and India plumbed new depths in 2020, a year marred by periodic verbal duels, summoning of diplomats and rhetorics by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020