Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 48 to Rs 4,446 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by Rs 48, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 4,446 per quintal with an open interest of 1,80,425 lots

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.