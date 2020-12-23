Left Menu
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:37 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 92 to Rs 6,050 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher by 1.54 per cent, or Rs 92, to Rs 6,050 per five quintal with an open interest of 44,580 lots

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

