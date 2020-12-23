Left Menu
Tata Motors drives in LCV model to cater to urban transportation segment

The Ultra T.7 light commercial vehicle comes with 1900 mm wide cabin to reduce the turnaround time, Tata Motors said in a statement. Besides, the new light commercial vehicles LCV range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations to suit a wide range of applications, Tata Motors said.

23-12-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched a light commercial vehicle designed specifically for urban transportation. The Ultra T.7 light commercial vehicle comes with 1900 mm wide cabin to reduce the turnaround time, Tata Motors said in a statement. The reduced turnaround time ensures higher earning potential for the truck owners and brings more efficiencies in the logistics sector for profitability, it added. Besides, the new light commercial vehicles (LCV) range comes with a modular platform with variants of various deck lengths and in 4-tyre and 6-tyre combinations to suit a wide range of applications, Tata Motors said. ''With the introduction of the latest Ultra T.7, Tata Motors furthers its commitment to scale new heights of innovative automotive manufacturing to provide a variety of products for diverse applications at minimum operation costs,'' Tata Motors ILCV (intermediate and LCV) Product Line Vice President V Seethapathi said.

The vehicle comes equipped with a crash-tested cabin, air-brakes, adjustable seating positions, tilt-and-telescopic power steering and a dash-mounted gear shifter. It also comes with standard fitment of a music system, USB fast charging port, ample storage space and connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

