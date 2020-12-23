Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT to organise global summit on startups on Jan 15-16

Startups from Asian countries, domestic players and global entrepreneurs would participate in the virtual summit, the official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the participants on January 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:24 IST
DPIIT to organise global summit on startups on Jan 15-16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The commerce and industry ministry will be organising a global summit on startups on January 15 and 16 next year with a view to promoting the growth of the sector, an official said. Startups from Asian countries, domestic players and global entrepreneurs would participate in the virtual summit, the official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the participants on January 16. Global and domestic venture capital funds, regulatory authorities like SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), Reserve Bank of India, Central Board and taxation agencies - CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) and CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) would also participate in the summit.

The government has taken several measures to strengthen startup ecosystem in the country to promote innovation. The department is also working on setting up credit guarantee fund and national seed fund for the sector.

Startup India, a flagship initiative of the government launched in January 2016, intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives. So far, over 41,000 startups have been recognised by the department.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 2

A bombing and a shooting attack in Kabul killed at least two people Wednesday, including the head of an independent Afghan elections watchdog, officials said. The attacks are the latest in relentless violence in Afghanistan even as the Tali...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national security-related charges. Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fr...

Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCThe Foreign Office alleged that a 50-year old civilian was killed and tw...

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

Lebanons finance minister said on Wednesday the country would contact Alvarez Marsal to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020