Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the 'Zandu' brand for a period ofthree years

The two units have also obtained Certificate ofPharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in astatement

The company said issuance of World Health Organisation- Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units andCoPP for more than 40 such products under our Zandu brandumbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of thesuperior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand.