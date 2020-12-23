Samunnati launches 'Agri Elevate' platform to digitally connect FPOs, agri enterprises

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Agri Elevate', an ecosystem platform offering services across the agri value chain to FPOs (farmer producer organisations) and agri enterprises. The platform aims to help FPOs and agri enterprises fulfill all their service needs, and in turn actively spearhead the digital transformation in the agriculture industry, Samunnati said in a statement.

Through Agri Elevate, all agri ecosystem players, including but not limited to incubators, lenders, new age start-ups, agri ecosystem solution providers can interact with each other to serve their needs. Further, farmers and FPOs will be at the core for all initiatives of this platform and will be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.

Serving as a neutral platform with linkage to Samunnati's products and services maintained separately, Agri Elevate is a not-for-profit initiative with the sole aim to facilitate connections in the agri ecosystem, it said. ''Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for a large number of households. In recent years, we have seen the government and larger industry launch several initiatives to drive better coordination between the players in the agri value chains in a symbiotic manner,'' Samunnati founder and CEO Anilkumar S G said.

''With Agri Elevate, our vision is to enable an ecosystem of self-sufficiency and free access to services and markets, empowering farmers and FPOs to discover the right partners and form associations that can serve their needs,'' Anilkumar added..