Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbles 24% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple

XRP, which often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, had rocketed in November to hit its highest level since 2018 as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace. But after Wednesday's drop, XRP has now lost half its value since the start of December.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:11 IST
Cryptocurrency XRP tumbles 24% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 24% on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped to as low as $0.33, its weakest in a month, after the announcement from the SEC, which also saw two executives of San Francisco-based firm charged for personal gains they received from the offering. Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.

Financial regulators around the globe are still grappling with how to regulate Bitcoin, XRP and rival cryptocurrencies. Markets are watching closely for regulatory developments that could determine whether cryptocurrencies make the leap from a niche to a mainstream asset. XRP, which often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, had rocketed in November to hit its highest level since 2018 as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace.

But after Wednesday's drop, XRP has now lost half its value since the start of December. Bitcoin traded 1.5% lower at $23,477.19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three French police shot dead while responding to domestic violence call

Three French police officers were shot dead by a man when they arrived at a home in Saint-Just, a remote commune in central France, to respond to a domestic violence call, police said on Wednesday.A woman who was the reported victim of the ...

Israel hopes for rapprochement with fifth Muslim country before Trump exit - minister

Israel is working towards formalising relations with a fifth Muslim country during U.S. President Donald Trumps term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday. The White House has brokered rapprochemen...

Thanks to Reliance, Deal Street sees 7 pc rise in value to USD 80 bn in 2020: Report

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ravaging of the global economy, the Deal Street managed to grow 7 per cent in 2020 over 2019 to about USD 80 billion across 1,268 transactions, thanks to a string of big-ticket deals by Rel...

Health Ministry issues SOP for Epidemiological Surveillance and Response

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus Variant Under Investigation VUI-2021201 has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom UK to World Health Organization WHO. This variant is estimated by the European Center for Disease Control ECDC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020