Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:09 IST
Baltic States plan joint repatriation flight out of UK

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will run a joint repatriation service for their citizens to leave Britain on Dec. 28, the Lithuanian foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday, after suspending flights due to the new coronavirus variant. The three Baltic states were among dozens of countries to suspend flights from Britain or shut their borders due to concern over the more transmissible variant that has sent cases soaring in the United Kingdom.

The three countries will divide the 150 places on the flight equally between their citizens, giving priority to those with health emergencies or urgent family reasons such as funerals, the minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, told reporters in Vilnius. "It's a humanitarian mission," the minister said.

The passengers will be required to purchase tickets and provide negative coronavirus tests from the previous 48 hours, or face a 10 days self-isolation after returning, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T's construction arm wins large contracts in MP

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has won large contracts in Madhya Pradesh. The company, however, did not specify the exact amount of the contract. As per its specifications, a larg...

Irish PM says Brexit gap wide on fish, deal still likely

The gap between British and European Union negotiators on the remaining Brexit sticking point of fishing rights is still wide, but enough progress has been made that a deal is still likely, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Wednesd...

Czech government to close most shops amid tougher COVID restrictions

The Czech government will close non-essential shops and services and enforce a stricter curfew from Sunday as it seeks to curb another rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.Blatny sai...

Five months pregnant, woman finishes TCS Work 10K Bengaluru

One of the inspiring stories of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020 is a five-month pregnant woman completing the race in just 62 minutes. Meet Ankita Gaur, a mom-to-be, who completed her TCS World 10K run on Sunday. Ankita, who has been runni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020