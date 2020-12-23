Left Menu
Maruti completes housing township for employees in Dharuhera

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has completed a 360-apartment housing township of affordable houses for its employees at Dharuhera in Haryana. The first batch of houses has been handed over to the employees and the remaining apartments out of total 360 are expected to be ready for possession in a staggered manner, the company said in a statement.

This is the third project in Dharuhera, called Maruti Suzuki Enclave -- a township of affordable modern eco-friendly houses-- and the company is already exploring more housing projects based on employee needs, it added. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had launched its first housing project in 1989 at Chakkarpur and the second one in 1994 at Bhondsi, both in Gurugram. The company has its factories at Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana.

The management is committed to giving employee welfare projects as much emphasis as reviving production and sales in the COVID-19 period, the statement added. The company said unlike usual employee housing projects, the houses in this township will be owned and managed by the employees themselves. MSI facilitated employees by way of bulk negotiation for land and building, coordination with Haryana government for approvals and monitoring the quality and execution through a professional agency. Besides, the company provided financial support and facilitated soft loans. The employees have also availed of the benefits under government schemes Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana and Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana, the statement added.

''All the eligible employees who opted for this location will be soon entering their new homes. With the launch of Maruti Suzuki Enclave housing project, we wish to convey our sense of partnership and gratitude to our employees and their families,'' MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. He also expressed gratitude to the Centre and the state government for ''their affordable housing-friendly policies that have enabled our employees to fulfil their aspirations to own a house''.

