9,020 people died in road accidents in two years: C'garh govt

The police department takes a review of road accidents at district, range and police headquarters levels from time to time.The review has found reckless driving, speeding and violation of traffic norms as causes for accidents, it was stated..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:19 IST
9,020 people died in road accidents in two years: C'garh govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 9,020 people have died in road accidents in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, the state government informed in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by JCC (J) leader Dharamjeet Singh, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said 9,020 persons died and 3,615 sustained serious injuries in 24,168 cases of road accidents between January 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020.

During this period, the highest number of accident deaths were reported in Raipur (895), followed by Bilaspur (652), Rajnandgaon (569), Raigarh (513), Janjgir-Champa (487), Balodabazar (436), Korba (428), Mahasamund (421), Durg (391) and Surajpur (370), the reply stated. The police department takes a review of road accidents at district, range and police headquarters levels from time to time.

The review has found reckless driving, speeding and violation of traffic norms as causes for accidents, it was stated.

