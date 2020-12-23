Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro shares jump nearly 6 pc after dealing with Metro AG

Shares of Wipro on Wednesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company said it has signed a USD 700 million-digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG that will see over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler move to the Indian IT major.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:43 IST
Wipro shares jump nearly 6 pc after dealing with Metro AG
Wipro shares jump nearly 6 pc after dealing with Metro AG devdiscourse.com

Shares of Wipro on Wednesday jumped nearly 6 percent after the company said that it has signed a USD 700 million-digital and IT partnership deal with Metro AG that will see over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler move to the Indian IT major. The stock gained 5.88 percent to close at Rs 385.40 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.48 percent to Rs 387.60 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, it jumped by 5.70 percent to settle at Rs 384.95. On the traded volume front, 11.05 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 4.48 crore on NSE.

Overall bullish sentiment in IT counters also helped the stock to gain ground. ''The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is approximately USD 700 million. With the intention to extend up to 4 additional years, it can be a potential spend of up to USD 1 billion,'' Wipro said in a statement on Tuesday. As a part of this transaction, Wipro will take over the IT units of Metro AG Metro-NOM GMBH in Germany and Metro Systems Romania S.R.L, it added. ''Through this partnership, more than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania, and India will transfer to Wipro, providing them with new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed, and scale in engineering,'' it said.

Wipro said it will deliver a complete technology, engineering, and solutions transformation program for Metro as the latter positions itself as a Wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant, and catering food industry. ''Wipro's transformation program will encompass cloud, data center services, workplace, and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive Metro's transformation agenda,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22pc in Nov: ICRA

Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 per cent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA s...

Be more attentive towards justice, CJI tells judges

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday said it is the hallmark of every great institution and judges that they are keener on justice and not merely on law. Justice Bobde, who inaugurated an e-Sewa Kendra at the High Court o...

Couldn't have word with Shah, rues baul singer who fed Union home minister

Baul singer Basudeb Das on Wednesday rued he could not have a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he left the poor folk artistes Santiniketan home shortly after having lunch there on Sunday. Das, whom TMC Birbhum district chief Anubr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020