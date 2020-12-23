Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 15 times

The portion for qualified institutional buyers QIBs was subscribed 9.67 times, non institutional investors 18.69 times and retail individual investors RIIs 16.55 times.The initial public offer was of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:09 IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 15 times

The initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. With its initial public offering getting oversubscribed in a few hours of opening on Monday, the company joined the likes of Burger King India and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities whose offers were also oversubscribed within a few hours of opening.

The Rs 300-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 10,02,71,821 shares against its offer size of 66,66,342 shares, as per NSE data. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 9.67 times, non institutional investors 18.69 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 16.55 times.

The initial public offer was of a fresh issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 shares. Price range for the offer, which opened for subscription on Monday, was at Rs 313-315 per share.

Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer. Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors last week.

The proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part-financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose. Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds 94,052.00 following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breach...

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in Uniteds starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United ...

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Terming the Left parties stand on the three farm laws hypocritical, the BJP on Wednesday accused them of exploiting the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal. Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was nothing le...

ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets in agri loan fraud case of Maharashtra

Properties worth Rs 255 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Assets wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020