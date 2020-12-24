Deliveries of fastest electric motorcycle start

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): One Electric today announced that deliveries of their electric motorcycle, KRIDN, have started in Hyderabad and Bengaluru through their distribution partners, whose details are available on the company's website. "Hyderabad and Bengaluru have shown very high interest in pre bookings, therefore we have started from these cities. Dealer feedback from test rides shows that the customers are surprised at the excellent performance in speed and power coming from an electric motorcycle. Customers are also happy about riding a powerful motorcycle without gears. The only part which requires explanation is how the total cost of ownership is actually lower than petrol vehicles. Therefore, Finance at low interest rates, will definitely play an important role in EV adoption," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric.

One Electric will commence deliveries in Tamil Nadu and Kerala next month in January 2021, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi NCR thereafter. "Since ours is an 80 per cent plus localized motorcycle, the Farmers protest in NCR along with skyrocketing raw material prices are posing a challenge to the smooth rollout. However, we had also not truly anticipated the challenges of supply chain management of a vehicle. Most of the bottlenecks have now been addressed and we expect a smoother scaling up of operations in the coming year," added Gaurav.

One Electric has also received interest from many International clients for their electric motorcycles. The company is in talks with various potential partners for South America, Africa and Middle East markets. "Receiving interest from the international market has been a great validation of our product's design and specifications. We are in advanced stages of talks to enter the Africa market. Taxi segment called Boda Boda in east Africa is of special interest to us and we hope to start trials shortly in coming 3-4 months. However deliveries in the export markets will start only after our target rollout for India has been achieved and streamlined." One Electric has targeted presence in 3 continents by the end of 2021.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)