Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for January delivery moved up by Rs 7.20, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 1,153 per 10 kg in 51,430 lots

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.